Pakistan’s cautious response serves as a lesson for Afghanistan: Governor

KARACHI, Oct 12 (APP): Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Pakistan’s recent cautious response serves as a clear message and a lesson for Afghanistan.

He said that if Afghanistan is under any illusion, Pakistan will demonstrate its mountain-like resolve to defend its territory and those very mountains will come crashing down upon the Taliban.

The Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said Afghanistan must not forget that Pakistan’s Armed Forces once forced nuclear powered India to its knees in just six hours. He added that the army, which made India taste defeat, is fully capable of giving a crushing reply to any aggression.

Tessori expressed concern over Afghanistan’s unprovoked actions, saying that Pakistan has so far targeted only a few objectives, but if the provocations continue, the response could become far more severe. He further said that those boasting of defeating Britain, the Soviet Union, and the United States are far removed from reality.