Pakistani youth leader to present paper at Commonwealth Youth Conference

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): Co-founder of the Institute for Sustainable Development and Cooperation (ISDC), and former international youth leader of the Commonwealth Youth Council Qasim Farasat will present a paper at the 4th Commonwealth Conference on Youth Work.

The conference will be held in Reading, UK, from July 10-12.

Farasat has dedicated his career to advocating for youth participation and engagement in policymaking. His innovative strategies have been instrumental in establishing robust youth participation platforms, addressing youth needs, and advancing their rights at local, national, and international levels.

As an international youth leader of the Commonwealth, Farasat has been deeply involved in promoting youth leadership and participation in the Commonwealth countries.

His contribution has been vital to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Decade of Action, which is crucial for a peaceful, just, and sustainable future.

At the conference, Farasat will present his paper titled “Youth Political Participation and Engagement: A Pathway to a Peaceful and Sustainable Future in the Commonwealth.”

His discussion will spotlight the barriers to youth political participation in the Commonwealth, particularly in the Asian region, and propose strategies to overcome these obstacles.

His pioneering work includes the establishment of the first-ever official National Youth Council in Pakistan and launching the “Asian Youth Union.”

Qasim Farasat’s presentation at the Conference is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the betterment of youth worldwide. His leadership serves as an inspiration to Pakistan’s youth and a symbol of the potential impact of dedicated youth engagement in the socio-political sphere.