Pakistani soldiers made nation proud: Governor Sindh

HYDERABAD, May 18 (APP): The Governor Sindh Kamran Tessouri has said that he felt proud to see the enthusiasm in soldiers, who were injured during the Indian attacks, and their families.

Talking to the media after inquiring about the health of the 5 injured soldiers at Combined Military Hospital here on Sunday, the Governor said the soldiers responded to the Indian aggression with their passion, bravery and combat skills.

“Our soldiers made the entire nation proud by attacking the enemy in broad daylight,” he underscored.

He told that he met the injured soldiers who said that they were not sad because they were injured but they were sad because they could not embrace martyrdom.

“We salute the soldiers who left their homes saying they were going to embrace martyrdom in defence of the country,” the Governor said.

Tessouri said the political elements who had kept subjecting the armed forces to criticism should witness their contributions to Pakistan and its people.”

The armed forces not only made the nation feel proud but they have also added to the country’s international standing,” he observed.

The Governor said it was necessary to respond to the aggression of the butcher of Gujarat, a reference to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that Modi’s attack on Pakistan was not just a knee-jerk reaction, but it was part of a well-thought-out plan which was also connected with the ongoing wave of terrorism in Balochistan and KPK.

He underlined that Pakistan’s people had sacrificed around 80,000 lives in the war against terrorism.

Tessouri recalled that the nation did not show any fear of the May 7 Indian assault, as many Pakistanis like him flocked to the Wagah border along with their families to express solidarity with the forces.

“We belong to a nation in which mothers, sisters, wives and daughters happily send their men to fight in the war,” he noted.

The Governor expressed gratitude to China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and the US for their support and roles.

He said that the way the country fought against India with the same spirit, Pakistan ought to pull itself out of the foreign debts.

Tessouri assured the youth of Hyderabad that they would be imparted training in various fields of Information Technology, the way their brothers and sisters received training in Karachi and which helped them to start earning in dollars.

The Governor was accompanied by the legislators of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the party’s local leaders during his visit to the CMH.