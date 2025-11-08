Pakistani, Iranian filmmakers may jointly produce world-class film on Allama Iqbal

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 08 (APP): Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that Pakistani and Iranian filmmakers can collaborate to produce a world-class film on the life and philosophy of Allama Iqbal.

She announced that the Punjab government has approved the establishment of Film City, and work on the project will begin soon. The possibility of Iranian collaboration will be formally presented before the Film City Committee. The IDAP has already completed the design for the project.

Azma Bokhari further said that Iranian investors should consider setting up display centers for Iranian carpets in Punjab, as there is a strong market demand for Iranian carpets in Pakistan. “There are vast investment opportunities in this sector,” she added.

The Information Minister made these remarks while speaking at a dinner hosted by the Iranian Consul General in Lahore. The Iranian delegation included Dr. Ahmad Noroozi, Director for Overseas Affairs, Abbas Mohammadnejad, Murtaza Shamsi, and Ali Mohammed Nafchi. From Pakistan’s side, Secretary Information Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, Additional Secretary Culture Muhammad Nawaz, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed, and DGPR Fareed Ahmed were also present.

During the event, Minister Azma Bokhari presented shields to members of the Iranian delegation. She also shared that a draft plan for Quran recitation competitions is being prepared for the upcoming Ramadan, which will be shared with the Iranian Consulate to ensure joint cultural collaboration — similar to the joint observance of Iqbal Day.

Azma Bokhari said, “Pakistani producers are eager to create a feature film on Allama Iqbal. Pakistan and Iran can jointly undertake this project as a co-production venture.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ahmad Noroozi, Director for Overseas Affairs, IRIB, said that IRIB owns Iran’s largest and most advanced Film City, equipped with trained professionals and modern facilities. He offered full cooperation for the Punjab Film City project and invited Pakistani filmmakers and officials to visit IRIB’s Film City in Iran.

Dr. Noroozi also expressed IRIB’s willingness to support Quran recitation competitions and emphasized that mutual exchange of delegations and cultural collaborations between Iran and Punjab are essential to strengthen ties in film, media, and cultural development.