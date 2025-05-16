Pakistani forces broke enemy’s pride once again made history: Education Minister

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, May 16 (APP):Balochistan Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani on Friday said that the Pakistani forces that broke the enemy’s pride have once again made history.

She said that Modi government had a misconception that Pakistan is weak, the forces have proven this idea to be false,

She said this in her message on celebration of “Youm-e Tashakur” for the success of Operation Bunayanum Marsoos that Balochistan is the frontline of Pakistan and has always raised the voice of the state and saluted the sacrifices of the Pakistani forces, the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain.

Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani said that those who push the Baloch nation towards a futile war would fail because war is for personal gain and Baloch tradition would not allow the killing of innocents people.

She said that when the state fights like on May 9 and 10, the name and mark of the enemy are erased,the people of Balochistan are brave, proud and stand with Pakistan like a lead wall.