Pakistan will continue to thrive despite challenges: Sindh CM

KARACHI, Mar 23 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that Pakistan will continue to thrive and progress despite the challenges it faces.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion of Pakistan Day at Mazar e Quaid, Chief Minister Shah reflected on the significance of March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League adopted the Pakistan Resolution in Lahore, which laid the foundation for an independent homeland. He was flanked by Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and cabinet members.

He emphasised that this year, marks the 85th anniversary of the resolution. On this historic occasion, he prayed for Pakistan’s progress in line with the vision of its founder and expressed hope that the country would continue to thrive as an Islamic democratic state.

The chief minister highlighted Sindh’s crucial role in creating Pakistan, recalling that on March 3, 1943, the Sindh Assembly was the first to approve the Pakistan Resolution. He stated that the struggle for independence culminated on August 14, 1947, when Pakistan emerged as a sovereign nation founded on Islamic principles.

Reflecting on the challenges facing the country today, Murad Ali Shah stressed the necessity of national unity against terrorism and the need for collective efforts toward economic development. He urged all citizens to contemplate the forces that threaten Pakistan’s stability and reinforced that everyone must stand united against any threat to the nation.

The chief minister also mentioned the tragic events of 1971 and how former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto played a pivotal role in rebuilding and uniting Pakistan.

He noted that the democratic process was disrupted in 1977 when a military dictator overthrew an elected government, leading to what many regard as the darkest period in the country’s history.

Commenting on recent terrorist incidents in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including the attack on the Jaffer Express and incidents in Noshki, Kalat, and Bannu, Murad Ali Shah underscored the importance of national security.

He criticized political elements, who had previously neglected to attend National Security Committee meetings and reiterated that terrorism must be addressed collectively.

The Sindh CM urged the nation to reaffirm its pledge on Pakistan Day to strive for the country’s prosperity. He called on all political forces to unite and contribute to Pakistan’s development, just as Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did in making Pakistan a nuclear power, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto did in advancing missile technology for national defence.

He accused external adversaries of supporting terrorist groups to destabilize Pakistan and stressed the need for a united front to counter these threats. Under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government remains dedicated to national progress and security, he added.

Murad Ali Shah also discussed the challenges facing the Muslim world, including oppression in Palestine, Kashmir, and Yemen. He called for unity among Islamic nations to confront anti-Islamic forces, drawing inspiration from the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who hosted the historic Islamic Summit Conference in Lahore.

To a question, the chief minister categorically stated that no canals are being constructed. Addressing the concerns of the public, he emphasised that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will personally visit various areas to reassure citizens that no such canals will be built.

He reiterated that the PPP will never permit the construction of these canals and that any misinformation regarding the matter will be clarified.

Murad Shah further asserted that no canals have ever been planned for construction in Sindh, and even the allotted lands for corporate farming will not receive water from any canal. Additionally, no settlements will be displaced. If, after conserving the existing water, any population expansion is deemed feasible, the Sindh government will cooperate to facilitate it.

CM Shah highlighted that his government is already progressing towards cooperative farming, with specific plans in place under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership. The agriculture minister and the cooperative department are actively working on these initiatives.

Expressing his concerns, the chief minister also pointed out the delay in the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway. Despite multiple attempts to advance the project, it has not been initiated. He stressed that this motorway is not solely intended for Sindh, but for the entire country, as it will significantly enhance trade.

He indicated that funds for this motorway have been allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), but this prioritisation is unwarranted. He recalled that when the issue was previously raised in the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), Sindh objected – not to the construction of a road, but to the absence of equitable development, which is mandated by the Constitution.

The CM contended that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway should be constructed first rather than focusing on linking other districts elsewhere. He also stated that although the Sindh government should not be required to contribute, it is willing to do so to expedite the project.

The Chief Minister prayed for Pakistan’s continued progress and urged all citizens to be prepared to defend the country.

He reaffirmed that the Sindh government, under its leadership, would continue to work toward national development and stability.