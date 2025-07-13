Pakistan will continue to raise voice against Indian atrocities in IIOJK: Ali Khurshidi

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 13 (APP):Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi on Sunday paid tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day.

He said that the sacrifice of the Kashmiris, who were martyred on July 13, 1931 is a milestone in the freedom struggle.

Khurshidi said that Kashmir Martyrs’ Day reminds us the struggle, sacrifice and courage of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that Pakistan would continue to raise its voice against Indian atrocities in IIOJK.