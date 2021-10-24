Pakistan to overcome economic crises soon: Omer Ayub

HARIPUR, Oct 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan Sunday said that Pakistan would overcome the current economic crises soon owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

While addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Nadra office at Tarnawa Chowk here, he said that government would resolve the issue of inflation from the country through good policies as we had overcome the Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the developmental work in district Haripur, the minister said that we have completed record projects in the district including provision of Sui gas, electricity, construction of road, hospitals, schools and water supply schemes. He said that soon masses of district Haripur would get the benefit of electricity projects where Khanpur grid station would be inaugurated next month.

Earlier, on his arrival with MPA Akbar Ayub and Arshad Ayub people warmly welcomed them and termed that they were the savior of the district Haripur which was neglected and deprived for the past 70 years.