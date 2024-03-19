Pakistan: The land of dates

PESHAWAR, Mar 19 (APP):Zakir Khan (48), a poor dates seller of Nowshera district is all smile after he started earning maximum capital in the lucrative market of Peshawar where the commodity is being sold like a hot cake.

Busy like a honeybee to fulfil the orders placed by the consumers with stretched hands, Zakir, who is assisted by his two sons at Pabbi fruit market has sold out all the stock prior to Aftar and paddled his bicycle back to reach home to perform iftar with his family.

“The interest of Rozadars in dates this year is overwhelming despite it’s high prices, and demands of Pakistan’s Dhaki and Punjgor dates have increased manifolds due to mouthwatering taste and full of energy,” he told APP while measuring these dates on hand scale as the sun was dipping down over Charat hills.

Wearing the traditional turban, the motivated fruit seller said that demands of these Pakistani dates were substentially increased from GULF states due to its unique taste and affordable prices compare to AJwa and Iranian dates.

Fazal Wahab Khan, Director Agriculture Research KP said that Pakistan was the fifth greatest producer of dates in the world.

After Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, he said Pakistan ranks amongst the largest date producing nations in the world due to its fertile land and suitable climate.

Besides Dhaki dates of DIKhan, he said that about 60 types of the dates are produced only the Makran division of Balochistan.

Many areas are used for the cultivation of dates, but Dhaki DI Khan in KP, Kech and Panjgur districts of Balochistan have a extraordinary popularity in this regard.

The reason for this is that more than 45% of the dates used in Pakistan are produced in the districts .

He informed that about 150,000 tonnes of dates are currently produced in Turbat, Kech on 24,200 hectares.

Wahab said that about 106 types of dates are cultivated in Pakistan, but totally a few kinds are well-known and widely used in the market.

“Annually, Pakistan is producing dates between 550,000 to 650,000 metric tons (MT) and this quantity could be increased by providing financial incentives to its growers.”

Dr Malik Riaz Khan, head of the medical and children ward at Govt Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital told APP that dates were an important food item during Ramzan.

He recommended people to commence Iftar by eating at least five dates because it provides the body with necessary sugar and helping in the restoration of blood sugar level after fasting all the day.

“One of the most common reasons for headaches or dizziness during Ramzan is low blood sugar that is why eating dates is very beneficial at the start of Iftar to maintain sugar level and control hunger,” he said.

He said it is easy to digest so they don’t exhaust the fasting person’s stomach, adding research studies proved that having dates after fasting has got great benefits for nutrition and health of people.

“Dates decrease great hunger feeling of the fasting person and people don’t rush into excessive food eating, which causes digestion disorders.”

Dr Malik Riaz said dates prepare a person’s stomach to receive food after being inactive throughout the day by activating the release of digestive secretions and juices rich with sugary energy.

The scientific studies showed that eating dates were extremely beneficial for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

He said that dates may be consumed even after Ramazan keeping in view of its seen and unseen numerous health benefits for people.

In Peshawar, the dates outlets have attracted faithful in substantial numbers ahead of Iftar.

All the fruits markets of Peshawar including Gul Bhar, Firdus, Hasthnagri, Chamkani, Faqirabad, Boards, Tehkal, Cantonment, Pishtakhara, Kohat, Dalazak Roads and Qissa Khwani bazaar etc are flooded with different varieties of dates, attracting buyers despite it’s high prices.

Great rush of buyers was seen on dates outlets at these areas where the commodity was being sold like a hot cake. “Dhaki Kajoor (date) is my prime choice for Iftar. I have bought five kilograms dates including two kilogram each for my married daughters as special Ramazan gift,” said Qaiser Khan, a retired Wapda employee and resident of Wapda Town Peshawar at Qissa Khwani bazaar while talking to APP.

Owing to its delicious taste and numerous health and nutrition benefits, date is an integral part of almost every “Dastarkhwan” and a prime choice of the rozadars (fasting people) during Iftar parties.

The business of imported and locally produced dates (Kajoor) have get upward boom during Ramzan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts where people thronged to its shop after Zuhar prayer.

This year, Muzafati date is being sold at Rs420-440 per kilogram compared to RsRs400-420 last year. Similarly, Iranian dates are being sold at Rs280-300 this year as against Rs260 per kg last year and its price is quite high this year that needed to be checked by the district administration in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Dhaki DI Khan’s dates are also almost out of reach of poor people as it is being sold at Rs440-460 this year against Rs380-400 last year in Peshawar where high inflation and skyrocketing prices irked Rozadars.

“Despite its high prices, Ajwa Kajoor are my favorite item and my iftar party cannot be complete without it,” said Riazul Haq, a former PST teacher while talking to APP at Pabbi bazaar.

“I prefers Ajwa dates due to its better taste and numerous nutrition and health benefits. However my family and friends liked Dhaki dates of DI Khan during Iftar as it help in restoration of blood sugar levels after fasting all day.”

Punjgor dates are also attracting consumers in large number in local markets due to it’s better quality and nutritious level. “My sister has requested four kilograms’ dates but I purchased only two kilograms because of its high prices in Peshawar,” said Riaz.

The consumers said it was the responsibility of district administration to control prices of daily use items including dates in open markets during Ramazanul Mubarak and urged DCs to activate his staff to control price hikes during Ramadan.