Pakistan team will reel India in surprise with today’s win: Ali Zaidi

KARACHI, Oct 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday hoped that the Pakistan team’s triumph in today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match would hit India like a thunderbolt.



‘I am very optimist about the Pakistan versus India match.’

Talking to media persons after attending a graduation ceremony of Alpha College here, the federal minister said that the match between Pakistan and India had always remained interesting.



He said that the people of both the countries become very passionate about the cricket.



Ali Zaidi said, ‘Today, a match will be played between Pakistan and India, not a war.’



He hoped that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi would perform well in today’s match and give a surprise to India.