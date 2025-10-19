Pakistan seeks peace, asks Afghanistan to act against terrorism

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Oct 19 (APP):Pakistan has always tried to be a good neighbor, said Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, while talking to media on Sunday at his residence in Chiniot.

He points to Pakistan’s 40-year history of hosting millions of Afghan refugees as proof. “We helped them when they needed it,” he says. “Now we hope Afghanistan will do the right thing and not let terrorist groups use their country to hurt us.”

Minister Sheikh further added Pakistan’s reputation in the world is the best it’s ever been. A big reason, he said, is a new defense deal with Saudi Arabia – a deal people are calling “historic” in the Muslim world. “It makes Pakistan stronger and more respected,” he stressed proudly.

He added that the federal government has announced a major relief package for the flood-affected areas.

He said that the federal and provincial governments are jointly working on rehabilitation projects, while despite being a developing country, the federal government has allocated significant funds to help the victims.