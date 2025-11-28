Pakistan–Romania ties based on mutual respect, says KP Governor

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi attended the National Day reception of Romania held in Islamabad, where he congratulated Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu and the people of Romania on behalf of himself and the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kundi said that Pakistan and Romania enjoy friendly relations, and the peoples of both countries are bound together by mutual respect and goodwill.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, ambassadors from various countries, as well as prominent political and business figures.