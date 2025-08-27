Pakistan Romania business council explores new horizons: strengthening bilateral trade, education ties

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Aug 27 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Romania Business Council Sohail Shamim Firpo, and Advisor & Chief Operating Officer Pakistan Romania Business Council Atif Farooqi met with Dr. Huma Bukhari, Chairperson of Newports Institute of Communication & Economics, to explore collaboration opportunities.

This meeting aligns with PRBC’s two decades-long efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Romania.

The discussion focused on potential partnerships to promote business education, innovation, and entrepreneurship, further solidifying PRBC’s commitment to fostering economic growth through strategic collaborations between Pakistan and Romania.

“This meeting marks a significant step towards bridging academia and industry, unlocking new opportunities for our youth and businesses,” said Atif Farooqi, Advisor & Chief Operating Officer Pakistan Romania Business Council. “We look forward to fruitful collaborations that drive mutual growth and prosperity”.