Wednesday, August 27, 2025
HomeDomesticPakistan Romania business council explores new horizons: strengthening bilateral trade, education ties
Domestic

Pakistan Romania business council explores new horizons: strengthening bilateral trade, education ties

5
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Aug 27 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Romania Business Council Sohail Shamim Firpo, and Advisor & Chief Operating Officer Pakistan Romania Business Council Atif Farooqi met with Dr. Huma Bukhari, Chairperson of Newports Institute of Communication & Economics, to explore collaboration opportunities.
This meeting aligns with PRBC’s two decades-long efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Romania.
The discussion focused on potential partnerships to promote business education, innovation, and entrepreneurship, further solidifying PRBC’s commitment to fostering economic growth through strategic collaborations between Pakistan and Romania.
“This meeting marks a significant step towards bridging academia and industry, unlocking new opportunities for our youth and businesses,” said Atif Farooqi, Advisor & Chief Operating Officer Pakistan Romania Business Council. “We look forward to fruitful collaborations that drive mutual growth and prosperity”.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan