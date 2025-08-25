Pakistan Rice Road Show-2025 kicks off in Ghana, strengthening food security, trade ties

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Aug 25 (APP):The Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025 launched in Accra, Ghana on Monday, marking the start of a transformative trade initiative across West Africa. Organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the event brought together 28 of Pakistan’s top rice exporting companies and 200 Ghanaian buyers for an impactful day of B2B meetings, following a vibrant inauguration ceremony.

According to the spokesman of the TDAP, under the theme “Pakistan Rice: Powering West Africa’s Food Security,” the road show was addressed by Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General (Agro) at TDAP, and Najeeb Durrani, Pakistan High Commissioner to Ghana. Highlighting Pakistan’s role as the world’s 4th largest rice exporter, MR. Khokhar emphasized the nation’s commitment to meeting Ghana’s growing demand with premium Basmati and affordable milled rice, perfect for local favorites like Jollof and Waakye.

“Rice is more than a staple—it’s the heartbeat of communities. With Pakistan’s rice exports hitting 5.5 million metric tons globally in 2024-25, valued at $3.2 billion, we’re here to forge long-term partnerships, ensuring food security and economic growth in Ghana,” Khokhar added. He noted Pakistan’s surge in West African markets, with shipments averaging 550,000 tons monthly during peak periods, driven by rigorous quality standards and competitive pricing.

The event showcased opportunities for long-term contracts, technology transfers, and joint ventures to empower Ghana’s agricultural sector. The road show will continue in Côte d’Ivoire (August 28-29) and Senegal (September 1-2), reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to West Africa’s food security, statement said.