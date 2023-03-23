Pakistan Resolution Day observes in Larkana Division

LARKANA, Mar 23 (APP):Pakistan Resolution Day was celebrated on Thursday, throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore – Kandhkot districts of Larkana division with national spirit and a renewed pledge to safeguard freedom and to make Pakistan a prosperous welfare state.

The day began with special prayers in all the places of worship for the integrity of the country. Prayers were also offered for the success of the struggle of Kashmiris for the right of self-determination.

In the evening, illumination was arranged at the government and private buildings, National Flag were also hoisted on public and private buildings throughout the five districts.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at a number of places in all the District Headquarters and the hoisting of the National Flag was performed by the Deputy Commissioners, District Officers (DOs) and officials of the Municipal Administrations.

Political and social organizations organized seminars and symposiums in different parts of the Larkana region where the speakers highlighted the importance of the historic resolution passed in Lahore by All India Muslim League on March 23, 1940 that led the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

The Education Department arranged quiz and speech competitions at all big schools where the children highlighted the struggle of independence and the life of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari performed the National Flag hoisting ceremony followed by playing the National Anthem in a chorus and the smartly dressed Larkana Police contingent and police band presented the salute by playing the national anthem.