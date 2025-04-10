Pakistan Railways to regain its past glory soon: Hanif Abbasi

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has announced that Pakistan Railways will soon regain its past glory, with major reforms and developmental initiatives already underway.

Talking to the media after a visit to the railway workshops here on Thursday, the minister emphasised the pivotal role these workshops play in the country’s economy and smooth operation of train services. “Mechanical shortcomings directly affect train operations, and we are committed to resolving them,” he said.

He praised the skill and dedication of railway workers, stating they possess the expertise to compete globally. He revealed that over 1,500 wagons are set for repair and rehabilitation, while significant progress is being made on addressing issues with locomotives and coaches.

Highlighting labor welfare, the minister confirmed that the overtime payment issue has been resolved and salaries will now be disbursed before the 5th of every month. “Workers should receive their wages before their sweat dries,” he asserted. He also promised that all pending promotion and upgradation cases will be addressed within a month.

Addressing outdated equipment in the workshops, Abbasi said new machinery will soon replace the old to enhance operational efficiency and boost workers’ skills.

In a move towards improved sanitation, he announced that solid waste management systems will be employed to clean railway colonies and markets.

Speaking on broader national issues, the minister called for unity in overcoming challenges facing Pakistan. “We must channel our full potential for the progress of this great nation,” he said, pointing out the 70 billion dollar business potential in the mineral sector. He termed the recent minerals conference a key milestone for the country.

On Gwadar Port, he clarified it is not the property of any individual but was officially purchased by Pakistan in 1958.

He praised the courage of the Pashtun people and described Pakistan as a country of immense beauty and resilience. Commending the Pakistan Army, he said it has decisively dealt with terrorism, taking the fight to the terrorists’ strongholds.

Criticizing certain political elements, Abbasi warned that those seeking power by aligning with the country’s enemies will face the same fate as the terrorists. He noted with concern that a political party echoed India’s narrative during the attack on the Jaffer Express.

Reflecting on political history, he remarked that if Nawaz Sharif’s government had not been removed in 2017, the current circumstances would have been much different. He also announced that employees of previously dissolved railway subsidiary institutions will be reinstated, although no decision has been made yet regarding contract workers.

Commenting on relations with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Abbasi said it is a domestic matter and will be resolved amicably.

The minister expressed optimism that, given the current momentum of governmental efforts, Pakistan will be firmly on the path to progress within the next two to three years.