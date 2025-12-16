Pakistan Railways retrieves 56.62 marlas of land near Usman Khattar

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 16 (APP): The Pakistan Railways on Tuesday carried out an anti-encroachment operation near Usman Khattar Railway Station on the Taxila–Havelian section, retrieving 56.62 marlas of high-value railway land, an official spokesman said.

He said the operation was conducted on the special directives of Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, during which all illegal constructions and shops established on the railway land were demolished.

According to the spokesman, the recovered land is worth millions of rupees and the operation was supervised by officials of the Pakistan Railways’ Property and Land Branch.

He said the action reflected the Pakistan Railways’ commitment to protecting its assets and ensuring the effective utilisation of government property, adding that the minister had reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against illegal occupation of railway land.

The spokesman said similar operations against encroachments and land grabbers would continue across the Rawalpindi Division and other divisions to safeguard national assets.

He said the Pakistan Railways had also appealed to the public to cooperate in protecting government property and to report any illegal activities related to the railway land to ensure transparency and preservation of public assets.