Saturday, April 26, 2025
Domestic

Pakistan Railways reclaims 168 acres of land

Pakistan Railways
LAHORE, Apr 26 (APP):The Pakistan Railways successfully reclaimed 168.25 acres of land through extensive anti-encroachment operations across the country on the special instructions of Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.
According to the PR spokesperson on Saturday, the operations were conducted between April 1 and April 25, 2025, with the Karachi Division recording the largest recovery of 147.94 acres. The Sukkur Division followed, where 9.28 acres of land were retrieved.
Furthermore, 4.49 acres were reclaimed in the Multan Division, 3.53 acres in the Lahore Division, and 1.42 acres in the Rawalpindi Division. Additional recoveries included 1.09 acres from the Peshawar Division, 0.48 acres from the Quetta Division, and 0.01 acre from the Mughalpura Division.
The reclaimed land comprises a mix of commercial, residential, and agricultural properties.
The spokesperson stated that the department has intensified its anti-encroachment efforts to ensure the complete elimination of illegal occupations on government land. These actions are part of broader efforts to strengthen Pakistan Railways’ assets and improve its operational efficiency.
