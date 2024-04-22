Pakistan Railways DS holds open court in Sukkur

SUKKUR, Apr 22 (APP):An open court was held on Monday at Sukkur DS Office in which Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Farman Ghani listened to in-service and retired employees.

During the two-hour long open forum, employees and people were given opportunity to discuss their issues pertaining to allotment, payment of dues, appointments and transfers. All divisional officers were present.

Various types of complaints were addressed immediately, with some resolved on the spot, while others requiring urgent attention were directed to relevant officers by the DS with specific instructions.