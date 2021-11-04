Pakistan hands over 2.2 tons of relief goods to Afghanistan

PARACHINAR, Nov 04 (APP): The aid and relief organizations of Pakistan on Thursday provided 2.2 tons of relief goods including edibles and medicines to its Afghan brethren through Kharlachi Border in Kurram district.

The border authorities said a convoy of 30 truckloads reached the border and handed it over to Afghan authorities during a documentation signing ceremony.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Asmat Ullah Wazir while addressing the ceremony said Pakistan has earlier provided relief goods for its Afghan brethren through Chaman, Torkham, Ghulam Khan, and Angoor Adda borders.

He said Pakistan would continue providing such relief goods to its Afghan brethren in the future.

Provincial Commander of Afghan Police, Umar Mukhlis said the provision of relief items to Afghanistan by Pakistan was a commendable step.

He said the assistance provided by Pakistan at this time of need was helpful and praiseworthy.

The gathering was also addressed by Chairman Kashmir Urban Relief Trust, Chaudhry Akhtar, and Chairman Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum, Habibullah.