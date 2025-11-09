Pakistan emerging as IT investment hub : Consular to Italy

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP): Pakistan Investment Consular to Italy, Muhammad Sheheryar Khan, Sunday said Pakistan’s economy is evolving rapidly, with the Information Technology sector and allied services showing significant growth.

Talking to Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq, in a Zoom meeting, he highlighted Pakistan’s young, tech-savvy population, competitive labor costs, and government incentives as key factors attracting local and international investors.

He said Pakistan’s booming freelance and software export industry, where the country ranks among the top globally, was a major driver of growth. Software exports alone have crossed $3 billion, with thousands of IT professionals providing services worldwide.

Muhammad Sheheryar Khan noted that Pakistan’s workforce, with a median age under 25, was highly skilled, English-fluent, and adaptable to global market needs. Special Technology Zones offering tax breaks and export incentives, along with initiatives like Digital Pakistan, were fostering innovation and digital infrastructure.

He also highlighted the growing domestic market in e-commerce, fintech, edtech, and healthtech, creating strong opportunities alongside global exports. Mian Kashif Ashfaq invited Italian investors to Pakistan and offered the PFC head office to facilitate joint ventures in IT and furniture manufacturing.