Pakistan emerging as global ambassador of peace: Punjab governor

FAISALABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Pakistan is emerging as a global ambassador of peace and dialogue is the only path to resolve conflicts.

He was talking to the media in Faisalabad after offering condolences at the residence of PPP Women Wing District President Rukhsana Qamar on the demise of her son.

The governor offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the tragic loss.

Sardar Saleem Khan said that he had visited the bereaved family on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that the entire party leadership stood shoulder to shoulder with the grieving family in this difficult time.

Those responsible for the young man’s death would be held accountable both in this world and the hereafter, he remarked.

Highlighting Pakistan’s growing global stature, the governor Punjab said that the country today stood with dignity and respect at the international level due to the collective efforts of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the military leadership, which had contributed significantly to national stability.

He congratulated Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz and other allied leadership on their services to the nation, adding that Pakistan was playing an effective and constructive role in promoting peace through dialogue in the region.

He termed Pakistan’s efforts to de-escalate global tensions as commendable and said that the country’s principled stance was earning it recognition worldwide.

He said that Pakistan desired peace and believed in negotiations as the only sustainable solution to conflicts.

He said that continuous loss of innocent lives and destruction across the world must come to an end. The international community should prioritize diplomacy over confrontation, he added.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan also strongly condemned the use of inappropriate language against sacred places and their custodians. Such actions were unacceptable under any circumstances, he added.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to demonstrate unity and collectively raise its voice on the issue. No compromise would be made on the respect and sanctity of religious sites, he added.

On economic matters, the governor underscored that Pakistan offered vast opportunities for investment and stressed the need to provide an environment conducive for local as well as foreign investors.

He expressed optimism that investment prospects would further improve after stabilization of regional conditions. All institutions and citizens must play their due role in strengthening the national economy, he added.

He dismissed speculations regarding extension of the constitutional tenure of assemblies and clarified that it remained five years and any claims about increasing it to ten years were baseless.

He said that timely elections were imperative for ensuring democratic continuity and stability. The political parties must prioritize national interests over personal or partisan gains, he added.

He said that responsible and mature politics was need of the time, instead of emotional sloganeering.

“A true leader is one who works for survival and development of the country”, he said, reaffirming that no compromise would be made on Pakistan’s sovereignty and dignity rather national interest must always come first.

Expressing concern over the situation in Afghanistan, the governor called for a cautious and responsible policy approach.

He quoted the saying attributed to Hazrat Ali (May Allah be pleased with him), advising vigilance in dealings and prayed for protection of the country from all evils and challenges.