Pakistan defense made impregnable on May 28, 1998: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, May 28 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Tuesday said that May 28 (Youm e Takbeer) was in fact a day of survival, integrity and security and now no one could dare to cast an ugly eye on Pakistan.

In a message on Youm-e-Takbeer here, the Governor said that former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had made a commitment of making Pakistan an atomic power after Indian nuclear explosions and 26 years ago on this day Pakistan had achieved the status of first nuclear country of the Muslims world.

He paid homage to civil and military leadership, scientists and engineers for making Pakistan an atomic power.

He said Pakistan had been protected from all external threats and safeguarded its autonomy, sovereignty and independence after successful nuclear tests at Chagai Balochistan 26 years ago.

The Governor said the country’s defense was in strong hands and the entire nation stands with our brave armed forces for further strengthening of the country’s security.

The Governor said Pakistan was our identity and pride.

He said that we need to work hard to further raise its stature of being an atomic country in the comity of nations.