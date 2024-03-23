Pakistan day ceremony held at DC office

MUZAFFARGARH, Mar 23 (APP):The Pakistan Resolution day main ceremony was held here at the Deputy Commissioner Office on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali, DPO Syed Hasnain Haider and Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandia hoisted the flag.

Well armed squad of Police, Jail and Rescue 1122 presented salute and national anthem was presented.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yusuf Chhina, CEO Education Tariq Habib Farooqui including district officers, teachers, civil society and a large number of people were present.

DC Mian Usman Ali while talking to the media said that the foundation of any country was based on its ideology, the ideology of Pakistan was presented on March 23, 1940 and country was achieved on August 14, 1947.

“Remember this commitment today and every possible efforts to make Pakistan a welfare Islamic state”, he added.

DPO Syed Hasnain Haider said that on March 23, 1940, it was decided to establish an independent state and Pakistan was established on August 14. Today we have to take it on right direction and meet all the challenges confronting by it .

MPA Muhammad Ajmal Chandia said that today was the day of pledge renewal and pledged to deal with the challenges faced by the country with unity and this nation has the capability.

He said that we will take this country forward together.

Later, the students of the schools made speeches regarding today’s day, presented songs, anthems and tableaus at district council.