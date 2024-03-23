Pakistan Day celebrations reverberate with patriotic fervor

LAHORE, Mar 23 (APP):Today, the provincial capital resonated with patriotic zeal and fervor as the nation came together to celebrate Pakistan Day, commemorating the historic Lahore Resolution of 1940.

The day commenced with a resounding 21-gun salute, echoing the pride and resilience of the Pakistani people. Special prayers were offered in mosques in Fajar prayers across the city, invoking blessings for the prosperity and solidarity of the nation.

Symbolizing the unity and strength of Pakistan, the national flag was hoisted atop major government buildings, serving as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for the country’s independence.

In a tribute to the visionary poet and philosopher, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, change of guard ceremony was conducted at his mausoleum. Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood graced the occasion as the chief guest, witnessing Pakistan Air Force troops assume guard duty from Chenab Rangers.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mahmood penned his thoughts in the guest book, emphasizing the enduring spirit of patriotism and national pride that binds the Pakistani people together.

As the celebrations continue throughout the day, Pakistanis across the country unite in solidarity, reaffirming their commitment to the ideals of freedom, democracy, and progress envisioned by the founding fathers.