13.2 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 3, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticPakistan Customs some officers using tampered vehicles, CM Sindh informed
Domestic

Pakistan Customs some officers using tampered vehicles, CM Sindh informed

18
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Mar 03 (APP):The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday was informed that some officers of Pakistan Customs were using vehicles with tampered number plates illegally.
This was informed by the Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla.
The Sindh Chief Minster directed the Minister to impound such vehicles immediately. The Minister further informed that four vehicles had been impounded.
The Chief Minister Murad Shah said that no one was allowed to use chachees-punched and fake number plate vehicles across the province.
He also directed to take action against unregistered, transfer letters, and fake number plate vehicles across the province.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan