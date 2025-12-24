Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Pakistan Coast Guards arrest 123 illegal migrants in two months in Balochistan

KARACHI, Dec 24 (APP):The Pakistan Coast Guards, while performing professional duties, have arrested 123 illegal migrants during the past two months from the Jiwani area of Balochistan.
According to details, all the apprehended individuals were traveling illegally between Iran and Pakistan without valid travel documents or legal authorization.
A spokesperson for the Pakistan Coast Guards said that after initial interrogation, all the detainees were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.
The Pakistan Coast Guards reaffirmed their commitment to continue such operations in the future with full consistency in order to eliminate the menace of human smuggling. The spokesperson added that all available resources will be utilized effectively to achieve this objective.
