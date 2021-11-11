Pakistan can’t afford health professionals leaving for work abroad: President

KARACHI, Nov 11 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi said on Thursday that Pakistan could not afford doctors leaving the country for jobs in abroad and about 0.9 million nurses were needed in the health sector of the country.



He stated this while addressing as a chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of 34th International Pak Orthocon 2021 organized by the Pakistan Orthopaedic Association (POA) here at a local hotel.



The president emphasized upon the health professionals to squeeze the training periods of medical professionals to ensure availability of maximum number of doctors and nurses among the masses.



He also urged upon medical professionals to promote hybrid learning at maximum. Arif Alvi said it was high time that preventive healthcare system should be focused.



He said a major cause of most of disease in the country was that people did not pay attention to fitness. Awareness regarding fitness among the masses should also be created to ensure prevention from diseases, he added, adding people should avoid irresponsible eating and must adopt physical activities.



Earlier, in his welcome address POA President Prof. Ghulam Mustafa Kaim Khani said trauma was the leading cause of deaths in the country. He said since its inception the number of members of orthopedic association had increased to over 1300 orthopedic surgeons.