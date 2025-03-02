Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, NDF Organize Iftar Feast at Mother & Child Care Hospital

- Advertisement -

NAWABSHAH, Mar 02 (APP):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, in collaboration with NDF Pakistan, organized an Iftar feast under the Host Ramadan Prime Minister Program at Madhur & Child Care Hospital, where more than 400 fasting individuals were provided with Iftar.

In the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan, this initiative served the fasting individuals as part of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal’s social welfare efforts.

These efforts align with the special directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, aimed at providing various relief activities for public welfare during the holy month of Ramadan.

The objective of this program was to assist the deserving individuals during the blessed month of Ramadan and to facilitate them with Iftar.

On this occasion, Assistant Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Shehzado Jiskani, stated, “We consider serving the public during Ramadan our top priority.

Such programs promote love and cooperation among people, and we are delighted to be a part of this sacred month by supporting our community.”Program Manager of NDF Pakistan, Tariq Hussain Channar, expressed gratitude for this collaboration, saying, “We take pride in partnering with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal in this noble cause.

These joint efforts will continue to bring positive changes in people’s lives.”During the event, fasting individuals at Madhur & Child Care Hospital prayed after Iftar and expressed gratitude for the blessings of Ramadan.