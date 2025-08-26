Tuesday, August 26, 2025
HomeDomesticPakistan Army establishes medical camps, distributes ration in flood-hit Balakot
Domestic

Pakistan Army establishes medical camps, distributes ration in flood-hit Balakot

11
- Advertisement -
BALAKOT, Aug 26 (APP):Pakistan Army established medical camps and distributed rations among flood-affected families in Tehsil Balakot. Assistant Commissioner Balakot visited the flood-hit areas to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.
During the visit, he inspected the medical camps set up by the Pakistan Army, where free check-ups, first aid, and medicines were provided to the victims. The initiative was aimed at delivering immediate healthcare facilities to people in remote flood-affected areas.
The Assistant Commissioner lauded the Pakistan Army’s efforts and expressed gratitude to all departments supporting the rescue and relief operations.
He reiterated the commitment that the government and district administration would continue to assist the victims until their complete rehabilitation.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan