Pakistan achieves economic and diplomatic success under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership: Sardar Muhammad Yousaf

- Advertisement -

MANSEHRA, Nov 02 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, has said that under the prudent and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has not only made remarkable progress in the economic field but has also achieved significant success at the diplomatic level, enhancing the country’s prestige globally.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering of local notables in Jagodi, Konsh Valley, Mansehra. On this occasion, Tehsil Nazim Baffa Pakhla Sardar Shah Khan, and former local government members Sadiq Rashidi and Haji Qadeer were also present.

The federal minister said the government is utilizing all available resources to ensure public welfare and the provision of basic amenities. He added that several development projects are underway to improve infrastructure and provide electricity in remote and mountainous regions, ensuring that residents of these areas can enjoy the same facilities as those in urban centers.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf urged the local elders to promote unity and harmony, emphasizing that as Muslims, people must avoid linguistic and sectarian divisions for the collective betterment and welfare of society.

He further stated that India, after facing a humiliating defeat in the 1971 war, continues to hatch conspiracies against Pakistan. However, the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army remain steadfast in combating terrorism and unrest, giving a strong and fitting response to every act of aggression.