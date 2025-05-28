Pakistan a proud nation with defence made invincible in 1998: Abbasi

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, May 28 (APP):Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday said that Pakistan today was a proud nation with its defence made invincible by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif by nuclear blast on May 28, 1998.

Now Field Marshal General Asim Munir had made the country stand alone among the comity of nations with a crushing defeat to the arch enemy India, he said while addressing a ceremony held here to mark Youm-e-Takbeer.

The ceremony was organized by PML-N leader Pirzada Rahat Masood Qadoosi. Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Members of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb and Malik Abrar Ahmed, Members of the Punjab Assembly Raja Hanif and Ziaullah Shah, PML-N leaders Raja Javed Ikhlas, Haji Pervez Khan, former Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Khan and a large number of party workers attended the ceremony.

Abbasi thanked Pirzada Qadoosi for holding the ceremony, saying on the day (in 1998), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif as prime minister had responded to the Indian nuclear blasts making Pakistan an atomic power without yielding to international pressure.

That was why the PML-N workers had always stood by their leader, who had even to face jail with his daughter Maryam Nawaz, he added.

The country, he said, had become an Asian Tiger under his strong leadership.

Hanif Abbasi said that under the leadership of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, the armed forces defeated the enemy foiling its all nefarious designs. The armed forces did their job successfully which was acknowledged by the whole world. In the counter-attack, India’s missile storage facilities and military installations were destroyed, he added.

On the international front, he said, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif isolated India with a successful strategy, and the world media was recognizing Pakistan’s victory today.

He, however, regretted that some people were finding it difficult to accept the Pakistan Army’s success.

Abbasi said that the Women and Children Hospital being constructed at a cost of Rs 10 billion in Rawalpindi would be completed soon. Leh Expressway in the city would also be built, while a new railway track would be laid between Rawalpindi to Lahore.

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, in his address, said that the PML-N did not believe in the politics of violence and division, rather it always worked for the country’s development.

A month ago, he said, the importance of Youm-e-Takbeer was transpired on the nation that how the May 28 (1998) nuclear blasts had made the country’s defence impregnable. The social media using youth had also recognized the fact.

The world powers wanted to suppress Pakistan, but the nation showed that they were not going to be suppressed and its armed forces gave a strong response to the Indian aggression.

Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb recalled that Nawaz Sharif stood firm despite threats and carried out the blasts. He was even offered financial assistance, but he opted for six nuclear blasts in response to India’s five saying that it was a matter of Pakistan’s defence.

Now again on May 10, she added, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the Pakistani Army gave a befitting reply to the enemy, which would be long remembered by its future generations.

India had probably forgotten that the Pakistan Armed Forces were always ready for martyrdom, she added.

She said India had spread a false propaganda that Pakistan was behind the tragic Pahalgam incident taking the lives of innocent citizens. In fact India itself was involved in killing of innocent Kashmiris demanding their right to self-determination and Muslims elsewhere on its soil, she added.

Tahira Aurangzeb said that despite American pressure Nawaz Sharif had carried out six nuclear explosions. He had made it clear to Bill Clinton (the then US president) that he would not budge from doing so keeping in mind the feelings of his nation and armed forces, she added.

PML-N Rawalpindi Division President Malik Abrar Ahmed said that today was the most important day in the country’s history as its defence was made invincible on that day in 1998. of Pakistan.

India had always been hatching nefarious designs against Pakistan, sometimes in the shape of direct aggression or through terrorists, but the country survived and was making progress with the blessings of the Almighty, he added.

One again, he said, Prime Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief and other leadership gave a befitting reply to the Indian aggression on May 10.

Sardar Naseem Khan said that today was a day of thanksgiving as Nawaz Sharif had conducted six nuclear explosions on the day 27 years ago, making Pakistan the first nuclear power in the Islamic world.

A cake was also cut during the ceremony to mark Youm-e-Takbeer.