Pakistan: A hidden gem of dates world

PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP: Sajjad Khan, a 42-year-old dates vendor from Nowshera District, is finding himself all smiles this Ramazan.

A once struggling small business owner, Sajjad is now making the most of the lucrative dates market in Peshawar, where the fruit is flying off the shelves faster than he can stock it.

Assisted by his two sons at the Pabbi fruit market, Sajjad’s stall is busier than ever, with customers lining up to buy dates before Iftar.

“The demand for dates this year has been overwhelming despite their high prices,” said Sajjad, as he carefully measured out Dhaki and Punjgor dates for customers.

He added that these local varieties have seen a surge in popularity due to their exceptional taste and energy-boosting properties. The fact that these dates are more affordable than international varieties like Ajwa or Iranian dates has only added to their appeal.

According to Fazal Wahab Khan, Director of Agriculture Research in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan is the fifth-largest producer of dates globally, after Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan’s fertile land and favorable climate have made it an ideal location for dates cultivation, with the regions of DI Khan, Kech, and Panjgur producing some of the finest varieties.

“Approximately 60 types of dates are produced in Balochistan alone,” said Wahab Khan, explaining that Dhaki dates from DI Khan are especially sought after for their unique flavor. Pakistan currently produces between 550,000 and 650,000 metric tons of dates annually, and with the right financial incentives for farmers, this production could easily increase.

Pakistan’s dates aren’t just popular in local markets—they are making waves in the Gulf states as well. Due to their affordability and distinctive taste, Pakistani dates are quickly becoming a favorite among international buyers. “Demand from the Gulf has increased significantly,” Wahab Khan added.

While the fruit’s popularity is boosting local businesses like Sajjad’s, its health benefits are also a key factor in its demand during Ramazan.

Dr. Ziaullah Khan, head of the medical ward at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, recommended that people consume at least five dates at Iftar. Dates are an excellent source of natural sugar, helping to quickly replenish blood sugar levels after a day of fasting.

“Dates are easy to digest, so they don’t overload the stomach. They also help reduce the sensation of extreme hunger, which can lead to overeating and digestive issues,” said Dr. Ziaullah Khan.

He also highlighted the numerous health benefits of dates for pregnant and lactating women, as they help to strengthen the muscles of the womb and support overall maternal and newborn health.

The demand for dates has led to a visible rush in fruit markets across Peshawar, especially at popular locations like Gul Bhar, Firdus, and Qissa Khwani Bazaar during Ramazan.

Despite their high prices, dates are in such demand that many customers are willing to pay the extra cost. For instance, the price of Muzafati dates has increased this year to Rs420-440 per kilogram, compared to Rs400-420 last year. Dhaki dates, a local favorite, are now priced between Rs440-460 per kilogram in Peshawar, a sharp rise from Rs380-400 last year.

“I bought six kilograms of dates today, including two kilograms of Dhaki dates as a special gift for my daughters,” said Fayaz Khan, a retired WAPDA employee from Peshawar.

He added that while the prices are steep, he considers dates a necessary part of his Iftar spread. Others like Riazul Haq, a former teacher, shared similar sentiments. “Ajwa dates are my absolute favorite, but we’ve had to scale back this year due to the rising prices,” he said.

The increase in date prices has sparked concerns among consumers in KP, who are urging authorities to take action to control the price hikes.

Despite these challenges, the enduring popularity of dates as a nutritious, energizing, and culturally significant food during Ramadan shows that Pakistan’s dates industry is flourishing.

As demand continues to grow both domestically and internationally, Pakistan’s position as a major player in the global date market seems poised to expand.

Whether for their taste, health benefits, or cultural significance, dates from Pakistan are indeed a hidden gem in the world of dates.

The experts urged Govt to give special incentives and loans to promote its farming for economic growth and development.