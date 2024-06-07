Pak-Turkiye relations should be further cemented in agriculture and education: Envoy

FAISALABAD, Jun 07 (APP):Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmed Pacaci said that though Pakistan and Turkiye are enjoying brotherly relations yet these relations should be further cemented in the field of agriculture and education.

Addressing a meeting at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), he appreciated the teaching and research services of UAF and hoped that the university would continue its active role in agriculture field in the years to come.

He also agreed to further strengthen linkages between the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and the institutions of Turkiye for cooperation in the field of seeds and agricultural machinery.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the UAF had inked 20 memoranda of understanding with Turkish institutions.

He said that the university had run a project under the Turkey program called TIKA. “Turkey has a unique position in seed and agricultural machinery, for which Turkish companies should visit Pakistan to promote mutual relations,” he added.

He said that agricultural and educational relations of the two countries were providing support in dealing with common challenges.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean of Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Deans Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr. Babar Shahbaz, Dr. Shahid Mahmood, Principal Officer Public Relations Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif, Director Research Dr. Jafar Jaskani, Director External Linkages Dr. Kashif Salemi, Dr. Adnan and others were also present.