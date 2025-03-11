Pak sweet home inks MoU for welfare of orphan children

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Mar 11 (APP):In a significant stride towards the welfare of orphaned children, Pakistan Sweet Home Kot Addu and Sukh Development Foundation (SDF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The collaboration aimed to provide comprehensive support to orphans through Ramadan iftar programmes, Eid gifts, educational and recreational activities, and counseling sessions.

The MoU was signed by Syed Kashif Saleem, Assistant Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Muzaffargarh/Kot Addu, and Khalil Ahmed Khan, CEO of Sukh Development Foundation, with both parties agreeing to jointly enhance the well-being of orphaned students during Ramadan and Eid.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu, Asghar Iqbal Laghari, attended the iftar event as the chief guest.

In his address, he stated, “While I participate in numerous iftar gatherings during Ramadan, spending time with these orphan children has been the most heartwarming experience.” He vowed to play a central role in elevating PSH Kot Addu into a model institution and assured the provision of land for its own building, in line with Punjab government policies, if needed.

He engaged with the children, spent time with them, and presented them with gifts. During his speech, he also praised the efforts of Madam Iram Azam, Incharge of PSH Kot Addu, and the rest of the staff for their exemplary work in educating and nurturing the children in the best possible manner. Additionally, he appreciated the iftar arrangements provided by ILM, highlighting their contribution to the event.

The ceremony was also attended by Javed Rashid, CEO Learners House School, and Arif Naeem, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Kot Addu, who reaffirmed their commitment to the welfare of orphans and praised the initiative.