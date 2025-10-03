Pak Suzuki donates engines to KP-TEVTA to boost technical training

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 03 (APP):Managing Director KP-TEVTA, Malik Mansoor Qaiser has said that the provincial government is taking strong steps to promote technical education despite limited resources.

He added that KP-TEVTA is actively bridging the gap between industry and technical education by aligning curricula with market needs to create direct employment opportunities for youth.

He was addressing a ceremony at Government College of Technology here, where Pak Suzuki handed over 14 engines to KP-TEVTA.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Technical Education, Tufail Anjum, was the chief guest.

Speakers emphasized the need for youth to acquire modern technological skills. The event was attended by Pak Suzuki representatives, officials, principals, teachers, students, and industry experts.

Qaiser said providing modern training in all districts, including Dera Ismail Khan, is a top priority so that students in southern districts can benefit equally.

He praised the youth’s passion for skill development, describing it as key to a successful future.

He also noted that free training in various technologies is being provided with NAVTTC’s support and urged students to take full advantage of such opportunities.

On the occasion, Pak Suzuki also handed over a 660cc Every engine to the Government Technical and Vocational Center (Male), Dera Ismail Khan, for demonstration purposes.

Principal Shujaat Ali said the equipment will enhance students’ practical training and strengthen their learning potential.