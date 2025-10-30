Pak-KSA relations reach new heights under PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Govt: Experts

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 30 (APP): The longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have entered a new era of strategic and economic cooperation under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman.

The recent historic visit of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Riyadh has been widely hailed as a landmark development in bilateral relations, signaling renewed commitment to partnership in multiple sectors.

Former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Manzoorul Haq, while talking to APP, said that the historic welcome accorded to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation reflected the deep mutual respect and shared aspirations between the two nations.

He reiterated that the historic visit underscored the growing depth of cooperation in areas of economy, defense, trade, and investment.

Ambassador Manzoor said that signing of defence agreement between both the countries testified the deepening security cooperation.

He said that it was a great honour for Pakistan of providing security to the two holy mosques.

During the visit, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a significant meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, where the two leaders launched the Framework for Economic Cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Manzoor described this framework as a turning point in economic relations, marking the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral engagement.

“The Economic Cooperation Framework will play a key role in strengthening our historic relationship and exploring new avenues of collaboration,” Ambassador Manzoor said.

“Both sides are now focusing on expanding cooperation in energy, industry, mining, information technology, tourism, agriculture, and food security.”

He added that the framework would also encourage private sector participation, enhance trade exchanges, and pave the way for joint investments in critical infrastructure and renewable energy sectors.

The discussions also reviewed ongoing joint projects, including power transmission initiatives and the signing of new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the energy domain.

During his stay in Riyadh, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference, where he represented Pakistan at a high-profile roundtable titled “Is Humanity Moving in the Right Direction?”

Addressing the session, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of global collaboration for human development, emphasizing equitable growth and inclusive progress.

He lauded Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in shaping global economic trends and sustainable development.

He said the Prime Minister also drew attention to the adverse impacts of climate change, recalling the devastating floods that struck Pakistan in 2010, 2022, and 2025, and urged greater North–South cooperation to build climate resilience and support recovery efforts.

“Pakistan contributes minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, yet it bears a disproportionate share of climate-induced disasters,” the Prime Minister said, calling upon the international community to assist in rebuilding the country’s flood-affected infrastructure.

He emphasized that international cooperation was essential to help Pakistan cope with the long-term effects of climate change.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Adnan Sarwar Khan, former Chairman of the Department of International Relations at the University of Peshawar, described the Prime Minister’s visit as highly successful and forward-looking.

He said the visit not only strengthened Pakistan’s diplomatic and economic standing with KSA but also showcased the government’s commitment to youth empowerment, digital innovation, and technological advancement.

Dr. Adnan said that the Prime Minister’s discussions with global leaders, including Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), were productive and focused on enhancing Pakistan’s participation in global economic and technological initiatives.

The visit, experts say, has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia which is a strong bond rooted in shared faith, mutual respect, and collective progress and has laid a strong foundation for a new era of multifaceted cooperation between the two brotherly nations.