Pak-Canada bilateral relations stable, excellent: Canadian High Commissioner

ATTOCK, Apr 23 (APP): Canadian High Commissioner in Pakistan Leslie Scanlon has said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada are stable and excellent and they have been established for 70 years now.

He said the Canadian government and people are connected with Pakistani government and people and this relationship is increasing prosperity between the two countries.

He expressed these thoughts while talking to the media at the opening ceremony of Mohammad Khattab Khan Eye Care Free Hospital established on 10 kanals of land by Pakistani brothers Parvez Akhtar and Aqeel Ahmad Khan in Khorakhel village of Hazro tehsil of Attock.

Earlier, Mrs. Muhammad Khattab Khan, Aqeel Khan, Parvez Khan and their family received a grand welcome on their arrival in Khora Khail.

Famous anchor person Syed Iqarul Hassan, prominent intellectual Syed Qasim Ali Shah, MD Al Mustafa Trust UK Sadaf Javed, senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan, former provincial minister Jahangir Khanzada, MPA Qazi Ahmed Akbar, former moderator of Formal Zeb Alam Khan, prominent and local people including Saqi Khan, Sajjad Khan were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Canadian Ambassador said that he was very happy to be in Khorakhel, where he paid tribute to Mrs. Khattab Khan, Parvez Khan and Aqeel Khan in wonderful words for starting such a big public welfare project.

The Canadian ambassador said that the Prime Minister of Canada has good intentions and good words for Pakistan.

Iqarul Hasan and Qasim Ali Shah paid tribute to the efforts of Canadian Pakistani brothers Pervez Khan and Aqeel Khan in wonderful words and termed their outstanding philanthropic plan as worthy of emulation adding that both the brothers have done a historic public service.