Pak Army sets up free medical camp in Mir Ali

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, Feb 19 (APP):The Pakistan Army set up a free medical camp for local residents in Tehsil Mir Ali, North Waziristan.

More than 700 individuals, including 150 children, were provided with free medical check-ups and medicines at the camp.

Teams comprising Army doctors and expert health staff examined the patients. The team included medical specialists, child specialists, surgeons and gynecologists.

Local residents also benefited from modern facilities such as X-ray and laboratory services at the camp.

The residents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Army for setting up the free medical camp.