Pak-Afghan Expo to open doors of economic uplift: UNHCR

PESHAWAR, Sep 27 (APP):Head of Sub-Office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Kofi Dwomo has said that Pak-Afghan Expo will certainly open the doors of economic development for both Afghans and Pakistanis.

He expressed these views during a meeting organized under the auspices of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) here on Wednesday.

Besides, the Regional Coordinator FPCCI KP Region, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, the officials of UNHCR, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoIT) and Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) Peshawar also attended the meeting.

The Head of UNHCR Sub-Office said that they believe in the restoration, strengthening and promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said that finding opportunity for joint work will be a matter of joy for them.

The UNHCR official said that the provision of strong support to Afghan refugees and people of Afghanistan is their mission. Such efforts could also open the new avenues of economic development for Pakistan.

He appreciated the efforts of FPCCI and assured extending full cooperation to it on his behalf and maintained that very soon a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) will also be signed in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Coordinator FPCCI, KP Region, Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that the business community of the province have always stood by the side of their Afghan brethren not only during natural disasters, rather have continued taking all possible steps and making efforts for increase in the volume of trade and further strengthening of bilateral trade between both countries.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that the business communities of both countries are determined for holding the expo, saying it will usher economic revolution and termed it essential for the promotion of the trade interests of both countries and UNHCR has to play crucial role in this regard.