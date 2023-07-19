Paigham-e-Pakistan Peace conference calls for unity to defeat evil agenda of anti-peace elements

QUETTA, Jul 19 (APP): The speakers of the National Paigham-e- Pakistan Peace Conference on Wednesday said that national unity is indispensable to defeating the evil agenda of the enemies of Pakistan.

All political and religious forces and people belonging to all sections of the society shall make every effort to unite the Ummah for durable peace by making practical examples through their deeds.

They expressed these views while addressing a conference organized by Majlis Ulema Pakistan Balochistan at Press Club Quetta.

Chairman Central Royat Hilal Committee Pakistan and Chairman Majlis Ulema Pakistan Peace Ambassador Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad was the chief guest while eminent scholars of all schools of thought and noble elders, well-known social figures, businessmen and journalists addressed the conference.

Speaking at the conference, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said that Pakistan is united and will always be united. We will not allow the evil agenda of the enemy powers to succeed.

“We can defeat the enemy only by becoming a united nation. The enemy powers want to weaken us by fighting and creating chaos. What we have to do is that we will not let it succeed,”

Stressing the need for following the message of Islam in its true essence, he said “We should keep the message of Islam, brotherhood, love, tolerance and unity in front.

Today Pakistan needs more unity and stability and inter-religious harmony. The enemy has to be defeated through internal stability.

The establishment of peace, unity, religious harmony, respect for humanity and the promotion of the “Pakistan Message” is the most important need of the hour during the month of Muharram.

“It is the common responsibility of all of us to publicize the code of conduct that has been prepared in the light of Pakistan, and for the promotion of the message of Pakistan, the scholars should create awareness through their sermons.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said that Pakistan’s forces and security agencies strengthened the country’s defence by making unprecedented sacrifices. The prayers of the entire nation are with our brave armed forces, we pay our

respects to the martyrs of Pakistan forces in Zhob.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said that Israel’s interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs is an absolute violation. “Today’s forum strongly condemns the Israeli resolution and the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden,” he

added.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Pir Khalid Sultan, Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Hayat, Maulana Dr. Raghib Hussain Naimi, Maulana Anwar-ul-Haqqani, Dr Atta-ul-Rehman, Qari Abdul Rasheed Hazarvi, Allama Syed Nasrullah Al-Husseini, Maulana Mufti Jan Muhammad Qadri, Maulana Syed Naqibullah Agha, Qari Abdul Hafeez, Maulana Syed Atiqur Rahman. Shah, Mufti Mehrullah, Sahibzada Syed Habibullah Chishti, Mufti Ruzi Khan, Maulana Abdul Mateen Tripolisi, Maulana Ahmed Khan, Maulana Mukhtar Ahmad Habibi, Maulana Allah Bakhsh, Mufti Saeed, Maulana Mufti Ehsanul Haque and others.