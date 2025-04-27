Pahalgam incident highlights India’s security failure: Aftab Sherpao

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Apr 27 (APP): Chairman Qaumi Watan Party, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday said that Pahalgam incident was a clear evidence of India’s security failure.

Speaking to the media in Tangi, Charsadda, Sherpao criticized India for adopting an aggressive stance without any evidence and blaming Pakistan for the incident within just two hours.

He emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands united with its armed forces and will firmly resist any aggression, warning that India would face severe consequences. Sherpao praised the response of Pakistan’s National Security Council to India’s hostile actions, describing it as commendable.

He further accused the Modi government of engaging in baseless negative propaganda to protect its faltering image.

Referring to the attacks on the Jafar Express and the Pahalgam incident, Sherpao alleged that India is actively working to undermine the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and do not want projects like Gwadar and CPEC to succeed in Pakistan.

The Qaumi Watan Party chief stressed that brotherly countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and others should play their role in the current situation. He also underlined China’s crucial importance in the region and called for its sincere involvement.

Sherpao strongly condemned India’s claim to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, terming it a blatant violation of international agreements. He reminded that the World Bank and other international organizations are guarantors of the treaty, and warned that Pakistan would strongly resist any infringement on its water rights, vowing not to let even a single drop be unjustly taken.

Sherpao affirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting response to any Indian aggression.

He concluded by asserting that Pakistan has consistently thwarted India’s nefarious designs and will continue to do so, with the nation ready to defend itself by any means necessary, even if it requires taking up arms.