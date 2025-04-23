33.8 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticPAC hosts calligraphic exhibition by Syed Tassudaq Hussain
Domestic

PAC hosts calligraphic exhibition by Syed Tassudaq Hussain

7
- Advertisement -
RAWALPINDI, Apr 23 (APP):The Punjab Council of the Arts (PAC) inaugurated a calligraphic exhibition featuring the works of artist Syed Tassudaq Hussain.
The exhibition was opened by renowned calligrapher Ustad Rasheed Butt, who described the displayed works as “a testament to our rich cultural and religious heritage.”
The showcase presents a collection of calligraphic pieces blending traditional and contemporary styles. PAC Director Sajjad Hussain emphasized the institution’s commitment to preserving traditional art forms and supporting artists.
The exhibition will remain open to the public until Saturday at the Punjab Council of the Arts in Rawalpindi.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan