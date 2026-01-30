PA to play proactive role in addressing issues faced by working journalists: Speaker Ahmad

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has reiterated his firm commitment to safeguarding press freedom and addressing the professional and welfare-related concerns of journalists, emphasizing that a free and responsible media is a cornerstone of a vibrant and functional democracy.

During an informal meeting with the office-bearers of the Pakistan English Media Association (PEMA) at a local hotel on Friday, the speaker assured participants that the Punjab Assembly would play a proactive and constructive role in addressing issues faced by working journalists.

He underscored that the government values the media as an essential pillar of democratic governance, accountability and transparency.

The speaker said that the English media, since the inception of Pakistan, has played a significant role in shaping national discourse, promoting informed debate and strengthening democratic institutions.

Acknowledging the challenges and sacrifices of journalists, he pledged that all possible measures would be taken to improve working conditions, ensure professional security and enhance institutional support mechanisms.

Earlier, PEMA President Rameez Khan briefed the Speaker on key challenges confronting journalists, including access to information, workplace protections, and the need for structured and sustained engagement with policymakers.

He also highlighted the objectives behind the formation of PEMA, aimed at fostering effective communication between media professionals, legislators and the administration while advocating for journalists’ rights and welfare.