PA speaker congratulates nation on Quaid-i-Azam’s birth anniversary,extends Christmas greetings

LAHORE, Dec 25 (APP):Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Thursday congratulated the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,saying the occasion serves as a reminder of the principles of faith,unity and discipline.
In a statement,he said the vision and principles of Quaid-i-Azam remain a guarantee of Pakistan’s success even today, adding that the country can be made strong and prosperous by following his ideals.
The speaker also extended heartfelt congratulations to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas, saying the festival conveys a message of peace, love and religious harmony.
He said minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete religious freedom and equal rights.
