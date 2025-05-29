PA speaker appreciates Pakistani media role

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 29 (APP):Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan armed forces gave a strong response to Indian aggression and the country’s media showed exceptional responsibility during the war-like situation.

He said this while addressing a ceremony, held at the Lahore Press Club on the theme of “Defence of the Nation and the Role of Media,” organised by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Lahore Press Club and the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee.

He stressed that economic stability was not possible without political stability.

On Youm-e-Takbeer, the entire nation paid tribute to scientists, Pakistan armed forces and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he added.

The speaker said that the role played by Pakistani media would always be remembered in history.

Lahore Press Club President, PFUJ President and others also spoke.