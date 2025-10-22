Wednesday, October 22, 2025
PA secretary challenges maintainability of petitions against suspension of two MPAs

LAHORE, Oct 22 (APP):The Secretary of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday raised an objection to the maintainability of petitions filed against the suspension of two Punjab Assembly members, Ejaz Shafi and Sheikh Imtiaz.
Justice Khalid Ishaq of the Lahore High Court heard identical petitions filed by the two lawmakers challenging their suspension.
During the hearing, the Secretary of the Punjab Assembly submitted a miscellaneous application, questioning the admissibility of the petitions.
Counsel for the petitioners, Advocate Azhar Siddique, opposed the objection, arguing that the case had already been heard nearly ten times and that filing such an application at this stage was unwarranted.
The court has summoned the counsels for arguments and adjourned further hearing till October 24
