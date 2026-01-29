PA passes unanimously long-standing demand of establishment of Women University in Sargodha:Rana Munawar Ghous

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Jan 29 (APP):Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairman of the Zakat and Ushr Council Punjab,Rana Munawar Ghous Khan on Thursday announced that the long-awaited Women University in Sargodha will soon be established,fulfilling a longstanding demand of the region’s citizens.

In a statement,Rana Munawar Ghous Khan confirmed that the Punjab Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution for the creation of the university,aiming to provide dedicated higher education facilities for female students in the area.

The MPA expressed his gratitude to the provincial assembly and praised the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif for approving the resolution.

He termed the decision a historic step for women’s empowerment in the province.

The new university will cater to the educational needs of female students not only from Sargodha but also from surrounding districts,including Mandi Bahauddin,Khushab,Jhang,Chiniot,Mianwali and Bhakkar.

Rana Munawar Ghous Khan highlighted the importance of a separate university for women,stressing that it was a necessary step to ensure that girls could pursue higher education in an environment that respects local cultural preferences.

He emphasized that the university would provide a platform for women to contribute more effectively to the country’s development.

The establishment of the Women University in Sargodha was expected to significantly enhance educational opportunities for women in the region,fostering academic and professional growth for future generations.