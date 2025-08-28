PA deputy speaker visits Empress Bridge at Sutlej to assess flood situation

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Aug 28 (APP):Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly (PA) Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited the Empress Bridge on the Sutlej River and received a briefing from relevant officers regarding flood relief and safety measures and arrangements.

He also inspected the arrangements at the Flood Relief Camp Government Girls Elementary School Jhok Shera. On this occasion, Member of Provincial Assembly Khalid Mahmood Babar Waran, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Captain (Retired) Tayyab Sami Khan and other officers were present.

Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar has appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration for flood prevention so that flood damage can be minimized and safe evacuation can be ensured. While talking further, he said that as Pakistanis, we all have to face this natural calamity together. He said that if the water level in the rivers increases further, there is a risk of damage to the protective Zemindara dams. He emphasized the need for full cooperation with state institutions, saying that the protection of life and property of the people is the top priority. The Deputy Speaker said that implementation of advance information from the district administration should be ensured and timely evacuation should be ensured in potentially affected areas.

He further said that District Administration Bahawalpur, Rescue Emergency Services, Police, Pakistan Army, Highway and Irrigation Department are taking excellent steps to protect the public from losses. Under the flood protection measures, the affected population of Tera Patti, Malik Azam Wala, Basti Yousaf Wala, Ahmed Wala is being shifted to flood relief camps by the District Administration Bahawalpur.