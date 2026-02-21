Overpricing crackdown in Quetta, 70 arrested, CM vows strict action

QUETTA, Feb 21 (APP): The Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has ordered swift action following public complaints about butchers selling meat at prices above officially notified rates.

The move came after grievances were submitted through the Chief Minister’s online portal, alleging widespread overcharging in Quetta. In response, the provincial administration launched a citywide crackdown targeting profiteers and violators of the official price list.

Authorities conducted raids across Quetta city, leading to the arrest of over 70 individuals accused of overpricing. Fines were imposed, and immediate legal proceedings were initiated against those found violating government directives.

In a statement issued on X, Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that violations of the official price list and hoarding, particularly during the holy month of Ramazan, would not be tolerated. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting consumers from profiteering during periods of high demand.

The CM assured citizens that timely and effective administrative responses to complaints are being ensured. He noted that strict monitoring mechanisms have been activated to maintain price stability and prevent exploitation.

Officials confirmed that inspections and enforcement actions will continue in the coming days to ensure compliance with government directives and safeguard public interest.